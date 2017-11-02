FOUND: 'Missing' man located after Costa del Sol expats rally round

A MAN who went 'missing' after running off before boarding his flight at Malaga airport on the Costa del Sol has been been found.

Expats had alerted taxi drivers to keep an eye out for ‘missing’ Brett Barnes who had no money, clothes or food – just a passport.

One expat offered to get his partner, Gemma Clements, a flight ticket back to Spain to help with the search and another offered accommodation.

Gemma, speaking to the Euro Weekly News earlier today, said, “I just pray someone can see him and confirm he’s alive and well. I’ve never been so scared.”

But now Brett has been located she is making arangements and booked him a return flight home.

The appeal went out yesterday (Wednesday) from a distraught family in the UK to find the father-of-three who went missing after refusing to board a flight to Manchester from Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport at around 10pm on Tuesday, October 31.

The Euro Weekly News quickly shared Brett's description with our 22,500 Facebook followers.

The 29-year-old scaffolder Brett, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester was wearing black shorts, black polo shirt and black Nike Air Max trainers when he left his partner and their daughter at the boarding gate.

Speaking from the UK Gemma said they had holidayed at Pueblo Quinta in Benalmadena with their four-year-old daughter Ellie Mae.

She said, “Brett refused to board our flight home from Malaga to Manchester and he ran away as we were boarding.”

“I begged him to get on the plane but he ran and I chased him. But the faster I ran the faster he did.”

Gemma added, "We have a four-year-old daughter and she’s heartbroken as am I. Brett also has two other daughters from a previous relationship.”

“He has no clothes, money or food. Just a passport and one packet of cigarettes.”

Gemma said the British police were making enquiries with the Spanish authorities via Interpol and the Foreign Office have been notified too.