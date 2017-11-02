Costa del Sol

EXCLUSIVE: Popular Costa del Sol restaurant scorched in suspected arson attack

By Thursday, 02 November 2017 13:16 0
ARSON? The restaurant in the wake of the fire and (inset) a witness photo taken during the blaze ARSON? The restaurant in the wake of the fire and (inset) a witness photo taken during the blaze MF/EWN Media Group

A COSTA DEL SOL restaurateur is appealing for witnesses to a suspected arson attack.

“We are so well-known here and get on so well with all our neighbours, I just can’t understand why somebody would do this,” said Malika El Kasri, 46. “The fire brigade said it was an arson attack and had been started deliberately using petrol, gas or something.”

It comes after flames ripped through the terrace of Greek-style eatery Santorini in Fuengirola, which Malika runs with 49-year-old husband Khalid, destroying furniture and part of the façade of the otherwise residential building, while the interior and kitchen were unaffected.

The couple are originally from Morocco and moved to Spain from the UK 12 years ago, opening the now well-established restaurant five years later.

The blaze broke out around 4.30am on Tuesday morning, with a resident of one of the flats above the premises raising the alarm and helping to evacuate the building.

“Khalid received a phone call and at first we thought we had been robbed,” said Malika. “But by the time he arrived the fire was already out.

“The forensic police came and took samples and will put a report together.

“I only wish there was someone that we suspect just so we could know who has done it!”

If you have any information about the incident please contact the restaurant via their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/santorini.fuengirola or call 952 663 096.

 
