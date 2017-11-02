Paralysed biker David's coming home to the Costa del Sol

JUST over a year ago the life of professional photographer and bike enthusiast David Toms’ changed forever. A freak accident, when his bike hit a patch of sand, left him paralysed in all four limbs.

Since then the talented lensman has been on a long journey via the intensive care unit in Malaga, a specialist spinal injury hospital in Toledo and, more recently, a residential facility in Granada.

And now his support team are preparing to move him back home to the Costa del Sol, but they urgently need YOUR help for the next stage in David’s journey.

They have found a fantastic facility in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga, which offers 24/7 care with all staff and patients speaking English. David will have his own room with a view and have access to the vast grounds, which are wheelchair accessible.

Most importantly, he will receive the best treatment from a team with a wealth of experience aimed at accelerating the recovery process. Currently David receives no financial support from the state, apart from a minimal monthly amount for permanent disability, although the paperwork is currently in progress.

This means his support team are relying almost solely on donations for David’s care on a month-to-month basis.

So they are setting up an account, where you can opt to donate monthly each month:

www.fundmemonthly.com/fund/david-toms/

All contributions will go to supporting David. This would only have to be set up once, rather than having to put all your bank transfer details on the Support Fund page for single donations, although of course this will also remain operational. They stress it doesn’t matter the size of the donations, as everything helps so he can be close to those who love him!

The team are also looking for support from anyone who has a van and is willing to help them transport specialist equipment for David to the new facility. Changes also need to be made to the bathroom so the shower can be made suitable for David’s needs. So any builders who could donate time or materials would be greatly appreciated.

If you can help the team in any way please get in touch with them via: www.facebook.com/Davidtomsprofessionalphotography/

Man (or men!) with a van and builder(s): [email protected] - Tel: 679 743 986

PayPal assistance: Scarlett Smits: [email protected] - Tel: 656 187 346

Donations for equipment - Lisa Franco: [email protected] - Tel: 692 848 201

General enquiries: Sharon McAulay: [email protected] - Tel: 607 664 404