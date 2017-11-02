Scottish man held for cannabis charges in Spain left homeless

WEED OUT: Spanish police have cracked down on cannabis plantations in La Linea de la Concepcion.

A MAN from Scotland who claims he was falsely accused of running a cannabis farm in La Linea de la Concepcion, near Gibraltar, has been left homeless after police seized his passport.

Robbie Miller, aged 24, had left Scotland to find a job as a software engineer in Gibraltar and rented a room in a shared flat with a British biker.

A few days later, officers raided the property in La Linea de la Concepcion and discovered six large cannabis plants weighing 7kg. Robbie was held by police for 24 hours before the court seized his passport and released him on bail.

The judge allegedly wasn’t interested in hearing his evidence that allegedly proved that the cannabis plants, which he claims must have been growing long before he arrived in Spain, were nothing to do with him.

Robbie, originally from Hamilton in Scotland, has since been forced to sleep on a bench as he couldn’t book another place to stay without a passport. He told media sources that he wanted to return back to Scotland as soon as possible, but this has also proved impossible with no passport and limited funds.

Mr Miller has hired a Spanish lawyer to represent him and hopes the judge will grant him an early hearing and dismiss the case as soon as possible.