Man 'missing' on Costa del Sol after refusing to board flight at Malaga airport

By Wednesday, 01 November 2017 22:53 0
MISSING: The most recent picture that Gemma has of Brett Barnes MISSING: The most recent picture that Gemma has of Brett Barnes

AN APPEAL has gone out from a distraught family in the UK to find a father-of-three who went missing after refusing to board a flight to Manchester from Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport at around 10pm on Tuesday, October 31.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brett Barnes, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester was wearing black shorts, black polo shirt and  black Nike Air Max trainers when he left his partner and their daughter at the boarding gate. Brett also has two other  daughters from a previous relationship.

Gemma Clements, speaking from the UK,  said they had holidayed at Pueblo Quinta in  Benalmadena with their four-year-old daughter Ellie Mae.

She said,  “Brett refused to board our flight home from Malaga to Manchester and he ran away as we were boarding.”

“I begged him to get on the plane but he ran and I chased him. But the faster I ran the faster he did.”

Gemma added, "We have a four-year-old daughter and she’s heartbroken as am I.

“We need to know Brett is safe and make arrangements for him to get home.

“He has no clothes, money or food. Just a passport and one packet of cigarettes.”

“The main thing is I want to know hes safe.  I can fly out to him if I know where he is, or if someone can lend him a phone to ring me  we can talk and  make arrangements to bring him home to us.”

Gemma said the British police are making enquiries with the Spanish authorities via Interpol and the Foreign Office have been notified too.

If you have any information Gemma can be contacted via her facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/gemma.clements.39

