Filming starts on TV series starring Antonio Banderas as Picasso

By Tuesday, 31 October 2017 11:36 0
GENIUS CASTING: Malaga-born actor Antonio Banderas will play Malaga-born painter Pablo Picasso

FILM CREWS have started  shooting scenes in Malaga for a National Geographic and Fox 21 production of a new season of Genius

Malaga-born  actor Antonio Banderas has been cast to play painter Pablo Picasso in the ten-episode series. 

Among the locations selected are Malaga’s Church of Santiago, where Picasso was baptised and the La Malagueta bullring, where as a young boy Picasso witnessed bullfighting, a subject that would permeate his art throughout his lifetime.

The production team also plan to film in the house where Picasso was born and the Plaza de la Merced, where his family home stands.

Banderas said, “The life story of Pablo Picasso has long since fascinated me and I have so much respect for this man, who also comes from my birthplace Malaga.”

“I am thrilled to work with National Geographic  and the rest of the Genius team to tell an authentic story of one of the most innovative painters in the world.”

Executive producer Ron Howard said,  “Antonio was the natural choice. He, like Picasso, has a no-holds-barred approach to life that will add to the genuineness that we’re looking for.

The filming in Malaga is expected to last three days.

The  ten episodes, will be shot over five months in various cities around the world  including Barcelona, Paris and Budapest.

Genius season two is expected to premiere in 2018.

