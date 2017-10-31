Four people arrested in Marbella after string of car thefts

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
NATIONAL police have arrested two men and women after four alleged crimes of car robbery.
According to reports, the alleged perpetrators stole items from a number of cars in Marbella, taking money and valuables, which were then released on the ‘black’ market.
Investigations began after officers received a number of complaints about robberies from cars in Marbella and another report of an attempted robbery from various car parking payment machines.
The investigators were led to a group of Spanish nationals from Cadiz, aged between 23 and 37, who were all subsequently arrested.
