12-year-old boy dies after fall from sixth floor window on Costa del Sol

A TWELVE-YEAR-OLD boy has died after falling from a sixth floor apartment window in Avenida de Juan Sebastian Elcano in Malaga, on the Costa del Sol in Spain.

The emergency services were alerted at 3.40pm but despite their efforts they could not save him.

His parents and sister were at home at the time of accident.

National Police are investigating the incident.

The boy was a pupil at the San Estanislao Kostka college located opposite his home. A statement issued by the school said the teaching community "is dismayed" by the death.

"We want to express our heartfelt condolences to family, friends and colleagues," the statement added.

Meanwhile, health officials have announced that a baby that fell from a third floor window, while his father slept, in Badajoz has died.

The 22-month-old baby had been rushed to hospital with brain injuries in the Extremadura region of Spain.