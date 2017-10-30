Costa del Sol port cruises to record year for passengers

THIS WEEK the port of Malaga on the Costa del Sol will welcome 16 luxury cruise ships carrying almost 20,000 passengers.

It will be the busiest week of the year in relation to the numbers of stopovers and continues the port’s growth thanks to its closeness to the historic city centre and also the excellent infrastructure.

The port has seen one of the highest growths of traffic among the main Spanish cruise ports this year and is expected to close the year 20% on the previous period.

On three days in the coming week five ships will coincide visits.

The full schedule is:

Tuesday, October 31

Costa Magica, Silver Spirit, Star Breeze, Star Flyer and Corinthian

Thursday, November 2

Europe

Friday, November 3

Mein Schiff 3, Oceana, Sea Cloud, Veendam and Viking Sun

Sunday, November 5

Horizon, Prinsedam, Star Pride, Thomson Celebration and Thomson Dream