Costa del Sol

Malaga woman complained to doctors about back pain FOUR times before discovering she was pregnant with twins

By Friday, 27 October 2017 11:36 0
Malaga woman complained to doctors about back pain FOUR times before discovering she was pregnant with twins

A 38-YEAR-OLD woman from Malaga was sent away by her GP four times when she complained about “unbearable" pains in her back and stomach.

Her husband revealed to local media sources that doctors had just advised her to go on a diet to lose weight, and she was sent home on four separate occasions without doing any tests.

During her previous visits to the emergency room, the woman had been diagnosed with lower back pain, but on her fifth and final trip she discovered she was pregnant with twins and in labour.

The two girls were reportedly born in good health but their mother remains in intensive care due to complications she suffered during childbirth.

The woman had also discovered a lump on the lower part of her body, but the doctors initially diagnosed this as an abscess when she was rushed to the emergency room for the final time. They performed several tests anyway and discovered that she was pregnant with twins and had gone into labour.

Her husband is now suing the hospital for medical malpractice, and claimed that if he had not taken his wife to the hospital on the final occasion, then his wife and daughters could have died.  

The mother, who suffered a blood clot in her head while giving birth, had informed doctors she had not had a period for four months but they had told her she wasn’t capable of getting pregnant because of her weight.

The husband said his wife had always dreamed of being a mother and criticised the doctors for depriving his pregnant wife of the treatment she needed which could have prevented the complications from arising during birth.

The Andalusian authorities also announced would open an investigation into matter. 

Tags
« Spain’s largest aircraft carrier docks in Malaga Costa del Sol port cruises to record year for passengers »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase