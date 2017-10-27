Malaga woman complained to doctors about back pain FOUR times before discovering she was pregnant with twins

A 38-YEAR-OLD woman from Malaga was sent away by her GP four times when she complained about “unbearable" pains in her back and stomach.

Her husband revealed to local media sources that doctors had just advised her to go on a diet to lose weight, and she was sent home on four separate occasions without doing any tests.

During her previous visits to the emergency room, the woman had been diagnosed with lower back pain, but on her fifth and final trip she discovered she was pregnant with twins and in labour.

The two girls were reportedly born in good health but their mother remains in intensive care due to complications she suffered during childbirth.

The woman had also discovered a lump on the lower part of her body, but the doctors initially diagnosed this as an abscess when she was rushed to the emergency room for the final time. They performed several tests anyway and discovered that she was pregnant with twins and had gone into labour.

Her husband is now suing the hospital for medical malpractice, and claimed that if he had not taken his wife to the hospital on the final occasion, then his wife and daughters could have died.

The mother, who suffered a blood clot in her head while giving birth, had informed doctors she had not had a period for four months but they had told her she wasn’t capable of getting pregnant because of her weight.

The husband said his wife had always dreamed of being a mother and criticised the doctors for depriving his pregnant wife of the treatment she needed which could have prevented the complications from arising during birth.

The Andalusian authorities also announced would open an investigation into matter.