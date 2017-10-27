Costa del Sol

Spain’s largest aircraft carrier docks in Malaga

By Friday, 27 October 2017 10:47 0
GIANT: The 263 metre long ship is the largest in the Spanish Navy GIANT: The 263 metre long ship is the largest in the Spanish Navy @GuidetoMalaga/Twitter

SPAIN’s largest aircraft carrier, the Juan Carlos I, has docked in the Port of Malaga today.

The Juan Carlos I is the reportedly the largest ship in the history of the Spanish Navy, and has a crew of 263 sailors and 31 officers.

Stretching 236 metres in length, the ship has a landing and takeoff runway and can reportedly accommodate up to 1,500 people.

Visitors can visit the ship between 12pm and 4pm today and 10am and 5:30pm on Sunday.

The ship will also host a civil flag oath, which will take place on Saturday at 12pm including roughly 400 people.

« Insect bite in Spain sparks two-year battle for life of British dad Malaga woman complained to doctors about back pain FOUR times before discovering she was pregnant with twins »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase