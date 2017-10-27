Spain’s largest aircraft carrier docks in Malaga

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
SPAIN’s largest aircraft carrier, the Juan Carlos I, has docked in the Port of Malaga today.
The Juan Carlos I is the reportedly the largest ship in the history of the Spanish Navy, and has a crew of 263 sailors and 31 officers.
Stretching 236 metres in length, the ship has a landing and takeoff runway and can reportedly accommodate up to 1,500 people.
Visitors can visit the ship between 12pm and 4pm today and 10am and 5:30pm on Sunday.
The ship will also host a civil flag oath, which will take place on Saturday at 12pm including roughly 400 people.
