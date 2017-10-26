Costa del Sol

Police swoop on car thieves in €1 million raid on Costa del Sol

By Thursday, 26 October 2017 13:08 0
BREAK DOWN SERVICE: Some of the cars were dismantled. BREAK DOWN SERVICE: Some of the cars were dismantled.

SIX people have been held on suspicion of stealing luxury cars worth €1 million on the Costa del Sol.

The arrests come after a Guardia Civil and National Police probe revealed that the gang used fake documentation to rent the vehicles from hire firms based near the airports of Malaga and Almeria.

Investigators swooped to seize properties with a value of €318,000 plus 15 cars, several of them dismantled and stowed in a lorry, six mobile phones, false identity cards, and 18 credit cards.

A police statement said that the operation was headed by three men from Italy who would rent the motors before passing them to a fourth Italian who acted as an intermediary, finding specialists to fit false licence plates or take them apart.

They were then smuggled to Morocco and traded for parts or rebuilt before being offered for sale. 

All four Italians have been remanded in custody alongside a Spaniard and a Moroccan.

Tags
« International motorbikers rev into Andalucia for Hayabusa rally Insect bite in Spain sparks two-year battle for life of British dad »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Costa del Sol Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa del Sol? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase