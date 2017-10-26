International motorbikers rev into Andalucia for Hayabusa rally

SOME of the fastest production motorbikes on the road could be seen on the roads of Andalucia recently when the Hayabusa Club Marbella held a rally.

The fifth international meeting of the HCM attracted almost a hundred Suzuki riders from across the world to the Costa del Sol for an event that takes place every two years.

Riders from Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Holland, Poland, Russia, United States, France and Finland took part in a packed three-days of events.

Machines taking part in the rally included 65 Hayabusas, 10 B-Kings and 12 GSXRs.

The Hayabusa Club Marbella was founded by club president and Costa del Sol photographer and videographer Gregory Korvin in 2013.

Hayabusa is Japanese for ‘peregrine falcon’ and is the world’s fastest production bike with a top speed of 188 to 194 miles per hour (303 to 312 km/h).

Suzuki’s choice of name for the bike was made because the peregrine falcon preys on blackbirds, which reflected the intent of the original Hayabusa to unseat the Honda CBR1100XX Super Blackbird as the world’s fastest production motorcycle.

Our photographer caught up with the riders as they took a breakfast stop at Venta El Madroño on the San Pedro to Ronda road and again at the Los Pinos petrol station near Ronda, where there was a refuelling stop for the riders and their bikes.