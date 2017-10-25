Costa del Sol Hospital wins 'Best in Spain' award

UP against stiff competition from 135 hospitals from 17 autonomous communities the Costa del Sol Hospital has been declared the overall winner of the ‘Best in Class’ award for the whole of Spain.

The national award, that was presented in Sevilla, recognises the excellence in the quality of patient care and is organised by a specialist medical journal.

Minister of Health for Andalucia, Marina Alvarez, congratulated all the health professionals for their hard work and dedication.

The 400-bed, public health service hospital principally serves the communities of Manilva, Casares, Estepona, Fuengirola, Marbella, Torremolinos and Benalmádena.

The awards, which are in their twelfth year ‘aim to recognise those health centres, hospitals, services or primary care centres that aspire to excellence, basing their management on improving the quality of care.’