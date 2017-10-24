Marbella demands solutions to traffic crisis

THE growing number of visitors to Marbella has led the Costa del Sol town to demand solutions for its traffic crisis.

During the summer season, many parts of Marbella saw traffic jams stretching for kilometres, highlighting the need for investment into the infrastructure of key areas.

The Ministry for Development has since given the go ahead to draw up plans to add a third carriageway on the motorway between San Pedro and Puerto Banus.

Residents and businesses have called for plans to be put into motion quickly and not ‘shelved’ like the access road plans for the A-7 Las Chapas zone presented in 2007.

San Pedro’s mayor, Rafael Piña, said “the project will be a priority.”