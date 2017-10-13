Fire ban extended in Andalucia as wildfire risk remains high

WILDFIRE RISK: Burning ban season extended until at least October 31, 2017

THE Junta de Andalucia has extended the season for the prohibition of bonfires and barbecues across the entire region as the wildfire risk remains dangerously high.

A mix of the exceptional October temperatures and a scarcity of rain has led to the extension of the regular period from June until at least October 31.

The ban prohibits the burning of vegetation or agricultural waste and the use of barbecues even in designated areas at camping resorts and any area within 400 metres of a forest.

Motor vehicles are also banned from forest areas.

Since January 1 the Plan Infoca specialist wildfire teams have tackled more than 800 fires.

Buenos días. Ayer, 10 actuaciones un #12oct. No se precisaría mapa para ver que el riesgo de #IIFF sigue alto. Pero es que hoy, viene peor.⚠ pic.twitter.com/D7QP2b3a5D — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) October 13, 2017