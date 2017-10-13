Costa del Sol

Fire ban extended in Andalucia as wildfire risk remains high

Friday, 13 October 2017
WILDFIRE RISK: Burning ban season extended until at least October 31, 2017 WILDFIRE RISK: Burning ban season extended until at least October 31, 2017 Photo: Karl Smallman

THE Junta de Andalucia has extended the season for the prohibition of bonfires and barbecues across the entire region as the wildfire risk remains dangerously high.

A mix of the exceptional October temperatures and a scarcity of rain has led to the extension of the regular period from June until at least October 31.

The ban prohibits the burning of vegetation or agricultural waste and the use of barbecues even in designated areas at camping resorts and any area within 400 metres of a forest.

Motor vehicles are also banned  from forest areas.

Since January 1 the Plan Infoca specialist wildfire teams have  tackled more than 800 fires.

