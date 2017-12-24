‘Significant’ earthquake registered in southern Spain

EARTHQUAKE: With magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale was registered in Andalucia in southern Spain

AN earthquake with of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale was registered in Andalucia in southern Spain at 9.27pm last night (Saturday).

Spain’s National Geographic Institute has confirmed the ‘significant’ 11- kilometre deep earthquake was centred south-east of Pechina, a short distance from the city of Almeria.

An earlier tweet had referred to the quake being south-east of Rioja with a magnitude of 3.7 and a depth of 7km.

Two days ago an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 was registered in the Mediterranean sea off Carboneras.