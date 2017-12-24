‘Significant’ earthquake registered in southern Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
AN earthquake with of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale was registered in Andalucia in southern Spain at 9.27pm last night (Saturday).
Spain’s National Geographic Institute has confirmed the ‘significant’ 11- kilometre deep earthquake was centred south-east of Pechina, a short distance from the city of Almeria.
An earlier tweet had referred to the quake being south-east of Rioja with a magnitude of 3.7 and a depth of 7km.
Two days ago an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 was registered in the Mediterranean sea off Carboneras.
#terremoto 23/12/2017 21:27:40UTC SE RIOJA.AL mag=3.7 prof=7km cálculo provisional https://t.co/bwOU3QkuJb— IGN-CNIG (@IGNSpain) December 23, 2017
Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 12, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)