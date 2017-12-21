Youth stabbed to death in fight over a woman in Almeria

ARRESTED: The man handed himself in to Local Police

AN 18-year-old Moroccan man has died after being stabbed to death by a 17-year-old in a fight over a woman in Almeria, southern Spain.

The victim died from a stab wound following the altercation at a block of flats in Calle Carboneras in Poniente.

The alleged attacker later handed himself in to Local Police in Vícar.