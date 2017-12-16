Man held for groping girl, 11, and assaulting police in southern Spain

A MAN held for "touching the bottom" of an 11-year-old girl before attacking police officers in Almeria faces a four-and-a-half year jail sentence.

The incident occurred in the car park of a fast food restaurant in the provincial capital.

According to the victim's family, she was sitting in her family's car with the door open when the accused approached the vehicle and "fondled her backside."

Her father and elder sister saw what happened and marched towards the man, who hit both in the face as he tried to get away.

Police arrived at the scene and took him to the local station, where he jumped on an officer as he was led to the cells.

He later attacked two others as they returned his belongings to him.

If found guilty the defendant, who has not been named, is also likely to face a financial penalty.