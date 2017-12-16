Costa de Almería

Man held for groping girl, 11, and assaulting police in southern Spain

By Saturday, 16 December 2017 13:28 0
Man held for groping girl, 11, and assaulting police in southern Spain Shutterstock

A MAN held for "touching the bottom" of an 11-year-old girl before attacking police officers in Almeria faces a four-and-a-half year jail sentence.

The incident occurred in the car park of a fast food restaurant in the provincial capital.

According to the victim's family, she was sitting in her family's car with the door open when the accused approached the vehicle and "fondled her backside."

Her father and elder sister saw what happened and marched towards the man, who hit both in the face as he tried to get away.

Police arrived at the scene and took him to the local station, where he jumped on an officer as he was led to the cells.

He later attacked two others as they returned his belongings to him.

If found guilty the defendant, who has not been named, is also likely to face a financial penalty.

Tags
« New branch of Spanish Property Choice estate agency opens in Albox Youth stabbed to death in fight over a woman in Almeria »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create Costa de Almeria Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa de Almeria? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice