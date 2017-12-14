New branch of Spanish Property Choice estate agency opens in Albox

FAMILY-RUN estate agency Spanish Property Choice, based in Mojacar, has opened up a brand new branch in Albox.

The successful company, run by the Garner family and established in 2007 has steadily expanded to accommodate property sales from not only Almeria and Murcia but all over the Costa Blanca in Alicante as well.

Staff looked happy and relaxed at the launch of the new office last Tuesday, following a huge joint effort to paint and decorate the space before the opening.

The spacious new offices have crisp white walls, ceramic floors and clean lines, giving a refreshing, airy feeling as one enters. The light flooding through the sparkling glass storefront, highlighting the neatly framed property advertisements which stand in the window.

Sharon and Steven Garner have worked incredibly hard to create a company which values family at its heart.

This warmth and team spirit was easily reflected by the pride on the faces of all the family and staff who were present for the opening, with family members flying in especially from the UK to muck in with the hard work prior to the launch.

Beaming with delight, Sharon Garner said that she was both grateful and touched by 'the warm and friendly welcome from the locals and business's around Albox'.

Producers from Spanish Property Choice's own television series Sun, Sea and Selling Houses were also present to film the special occasion and the whole team could be seen lined up happily outside the new frontage for a photograph to mark the special day.

Albox's new branch looked fantastic and the launch was a wonderful way to celebrate the huge success that Spanish Property Choice have had as a company over the last ten years.

The official opening will take place on January 2, 2018.