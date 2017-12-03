Thousands of Manchester City football fans pay tribute to Leo the Lion

FANS of footballing giants Manchester City paid a moving tribute this afternoon to Leo the Lion who passed away earlier this week.

The brave four-year-old brain cancer battler from Almeria lost his fight despite surgery at Alder Hey in the UK and cutting-edge proton beam therapy in the United States.

Fans honoured Leo with a minutes applause during the Premier League match against West Ham.

Mum Karen has said that the funeral service for Leo in Mojacar on Tuesday, December 5 will be for family and close friends and by invitation only.

She said, “We feel this is a private moment to say our goodbyes.”

On Tuesday the hearse will drive around Palomares before the service so people can pay their respects and friends can wave goodbye to him.

It will pass by the nursery at approximately 11am/11.10am where Leo enjoyed a lot of his life and then go on to Palomares School going down through Palomares village and then back down past the petrol station and onto the tanatorio for the service at 12noon.

After the service Leo will be cremated.

Karen said that instead of a wake they will be releasing 250 LED helium balloons on the Palomares beach behind BBME at 6pm.The balloons will have heart tags where people can write messages.

Everyone is invited to the balloon release.

Karen added that if people are unable to make it to the beach then she’s sure Leo would love it if you released a balloon at the same time (Spain 6m / UK 5pm) wherever you are in the world.

Staff at the Euro Weekly News offices will also be releasing balloons in memory of Leo.