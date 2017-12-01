Costa de Almería

Brain cancer fighter Leo the Lion's funeral arrangements announced by family

By Friday, 01 December 2017 19:29 0
LEO THE LION: Will always be remembered for his cheeky smile LEO THE LION: Will always be remembered for his cheeky smile Fa\cebook

THE family of brave four-year brain cancer fighter, Leo Bermejo, has announced the funeral arrangements for their little lion who passed away earlier today.

Mum Karen has said that the funeral service in Mojacar on Tuesday, December 5 will be for family and close friends and by invitation only.

She said, “We feel this is a private moment to say our goodbyes.”

After the service Leo will be cremated.

Leo is now in the Chapel of Rest at the tanitorio in Mojacar and people can pay their respects every day between 11am and 8pm  until Monday, December 4.

Karen said, “He looks so beautiful in his Woody outfit. The monster cannot take any more from him now.”

On Tuesday the hearse will drive around Palomares before the service so people can pay their respects and friends can wave goodbye to him.

It will pass by the nursery at approximately 11am/11.10am where Leo enjoyed a lot of his life and then go on to Palomares School going down through Palomares village and then back down past the petrol station and onto the tanatorio for the service at 12noon.

Karen said that instead of a wake they will be releasing 250 LED helium balloons on the Palomares beach behind BBME at 6pm.The balloons will have heart tags where people can write messages. 

Everyone is invited to the balloon release. 

Karen added that if people are unable to make it to the beach then she’s sure Leo would love it if you released a balloon at the same time (Spain 6m / UK 5pm) wherever you are in the world.

