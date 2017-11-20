Kalashnikovs among huge weapons haul seized in Almeria

TWO Kalashnikov AK-47 rifles were seized at an Almeria property by Guardia Civil officers.

Both weapons were capable of firing live rounds. Police also discovered two silencers and 12 rounds of ammunition.

The raid took place at a property in El Parador de las Hortichuelas. Also found was a replica pistol, more silencers and a total of 800 bullets. All the weapons uncovered had been stripped of their model identification and any details of their manufacture.

Police were hunting the alleged owner of the weapons when they raided the property. The local man, aged 51 and identified as AE, wasn’t home at the time. He was later arrested by Guardia Civil agents in Melilla, Spain’s North African territory.

He is charged with possessing assault weapons and ammunition. He has a history of criminal activity with convictions for drug possession, forgery and attacking police officers.

Police are now analysing the weapons to determine their origin and whether they were used in a crime. Kalashnikovs found in Spain often come from the former Yugoslavia via smuggling gangs. Police across Almeria Province are under instructions to be on constant lookout for such weapons in case they fall into the hands of terrorists.