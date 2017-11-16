Family of four-year-old cancer boy issue urgent appeal for help

THE FAMILY of inspirational cancer fighter Leo Bermejo from Almeria is urgently looking for medical assistance.

They are trying to find a qualified private nurse who can administer medications so that Leo can stay at home.

Unfortunately, the local authority is unable to provide a dedicated pediatric nurse for the four-year-old who has become known to his army of supporters as Leo the Lion.

Parents Karen and Jorge said tonight, “As the time for end-of-life care comes ever nearer it has become more apparent that professional help is needed.”

“His doctor is willing to prescribe Leo medication for continued home based-care. Therefore we are looking for a private nurse.

“Preferably with a pediatric background and a good grasp of the English / Spanish language.

Speaking earlier Karen said, "Leo is deteriorating now by the day."

"Last night Leo was in a lot of pain and screaming and hallucinating, pointing and screaming at things that were not there.

"We have had to start him on the morphine this morning to relieve the pain.

"Overnight two new lumps have appeared on his head.

She added, "The monster is growing by the day."

"My hopes of a miracle happening are fading quickly. I don't know if my little lion will make to be five-years-old."

If you know someone who can help you can make contact with the family via Leo's Facebook page www.facebook.com/leothelionsfight/