Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

HORROR INJURY: The chain embedded in the neck of the dog

NATIONAL POLICE officers in Almeria have arrested a woman for abandoning a dog with a rusty chain embedded in its neck.

The 23-year-old woman, from Vera, is accused of mistreatment of the animal which was also severly malnourished.

A vet had to surgically remove the iron chain that was embedded in the skin of the American Staffordshire terrier.

Officers were able to identify the owner of the dog thanks to its embedded microchip.