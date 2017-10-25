Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
NATIONAL POLICE officers in Almeria have arrested a woman for abandoning a dog with a rusty chain embedded in its neck.
The 23-year-old woman, from Vera, is accused of mistreatment of the animal which was also severly malnourished.
A vet had to surgically remove the iron chain that was embedded in the skin of the American Staffordshire terrier.
Officers were able to identify the owner of the dog thanks to its embedded microchip.
