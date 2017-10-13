Costa de Almería

Fat farmworker who killed piglets in belly flop video jailed in Spain

By Friday, 13 October 2017 07:53 1 comment
PIGLETS: Judge said the video was &#039;repulsive&#039; PIGLETS: Judge said the video was 'repulsive' Shutterstock

AN overweight farm worker who killed 79 piglets by belly flopping on them in Spain has been  jailed for 15 months.

The man's triple dive onto the pigs at a farm in Huercal-Overa in Almeria in January was circulated on Whatsapp and social networks by a friend who filmed the ‘prank’ on his mobile phone.

The work colleague, who could be heard laughing in the video, was jailed too.

The two men, a Lithuanian and a Spaniard, aged 19 and 22, have also been ordered to pat €4,470 compensation to the farmer that owned the animals.

Police said 19 piglets died at the scene and the others were seriously injured by crushing and either died or had to be put down.

A court in Spain ruled the men's actions were 'unjustifiable and cruel' and banned both of them from being involved in any profession connected to animals for three and a half years.

The judge said the 21 second video was 'repulsive'.

Animal campaigners had campaigned for a longer prison sentences because of the outrage it caused.

Although the video is widely available the Euro Weekly News has decided not to publish it.

guardia civil lechones 2

 

Tags
« Police uncover drugs farm in Almeria monster bust British luxury cruise ship rescues migrants off Spanish coast »

Comments (1)

  1. Sam B

Full marks for refusing to publish a nasty, disturbing video in a family newspaper. Can someone ask Leapy to avoid publishing even worse stuff that can be seen by minors?

 
  1. #10282
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following the Guardia Civil’s announced crackdown on horse hobbling, are police doing enough to combat animal cruelty in Spain?

Create Costa de Almeria Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa de Almeria? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 49 minutes ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/S6aJHx2FC2
About 59 minutes ago
From Twitter Web Client
#WhatsApp is down folks. Don't panic! #WhatsAppdown https://t.co/5b4YOLmE50
About 17 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Hooters opens its first chain in #Spain. #Barcelona https://t.co/TAClW5Bpyp
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Catalan independence: Major banks and businesses move out of Barcelona

British couple's legal fight with Almeria council goes on

Costa de Almeria 05– 11 October 2017 Issue 1683

Costa Blanca hotel fire quickly brought under control

WATCH: Having a splashing time in the rain in Spain

Five dead and ten injured in thirteen vehicle accident in Spain

Freedom fever: Thousands call for Mallorcan independence

Tourist tax fury on Costa Blanca