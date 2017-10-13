Fat farmworker who killed piglets in belly flop video jailed in Spain

AN overweight farm worker who killed 79 piglets by belly flopping on them in Spain has been jailed for 15 months.

The man's triple dive onto the pigs at a farm in Huercal-Overa in Almeria in January was circulated on Whatsapp and social networks by a friend who filmed the ‘prank’ on his mobile phone.

The work colleague, who could be heard laughing in the video, was jailed too.

The two men, a Lithuanian and a Spaniard, aged 19 and 22, have also been ordered to pat €4,470 compensation to the farmer that owned the animals.

Police said 19 piglets died at the scene and the others were seriously injured by crushing and either died or had to be put down.

A court in Spain ruled the men's actions were 'unjustifiable and cruel' and banned both of them from being involved in any profession connected to animals for three and a half years.

The judge said the 21 second video was 'repulsive'.

Animal campaigners had campaigned for a longer prison sentences because of the outrage it caused.

Although the video is widely available the Euro Weekly News has decided not to publish it.