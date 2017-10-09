Police uncover drugs farm in Almeria monster bust

MORE than 41,000 plants were seized in the biggest marijuana bust in Almeria's history.

Guardia Civil agents raided an enormous farm dedicated entirely to production of the drug.

With a total haul of 41,500 adult plants, it was the second-biggest marijuana crop ever found in Spain. Police have so far arrested just one suspect, a 52-year-old Nijar man, who was minding the crop.

The farm, in the Cortijo de Norias area, spanned a vast 61,500 square metres. Incredible pictures show Guardia Civil agents surrounded by well-managed plants in one of the most sophisticated and heavily-financed operations ever seen.

The tens of thousands of plants were divided between multiple greenhouses. Police searched several warehouses on the property, finding machinery used to dry and process the plants into a sellable product.

It is still unknown who masterminded the operation or how long it has been effective for.

The raid was conducted over the weekend. Guardia Civil agents across Almeria province now routinely conduct checks of rural properties searching for drug plantations.

They came across a strong smell from the farm and began a surveillance operation. Using state-of-the-art cameras they were able to get an idea of the sheer size of the marijuana farm.

Backup was dispatched for the raid, which came after the suspect closed the gates for the night. Evidence, including ventilation, farm machinery, smell inhibitors, and vegetable crates used to transfer the drugs, were confiscated.