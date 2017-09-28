Costa de Almería

Net tightens: Employees probed in Almeria fraud claim

By Thursday, 28 September 2017 10:32 0
CON-FISH-CATED: 14,000 kilos of tuna were recalled. CON-FISH-CATED: 14,000 kilos of tuna were recalled.

POLICE are probing seven employees of an Almeria-based company that allegedly sold 14,000 kilos of contaminated tuna.

It comes after at least 105 people across Spain and Europe fell ill after eating the toxic fish.

All suffered symptoms associated with histamine poisoning including an itchy throat, sweating, hot flushes, nausea, vomiting, and reddened skin.

Although tuna is naturally rich in histamine, poor hygiene during production and handling, particularly exposure to high temperatures, may lead to a dangerous spike which cannot be removed by cooking or freezing.

None of the suspects have yet been held, as detectives continue investigations which began in May when the scandal broke out.

Spanish consumers fell ill in Andalucia, Murcia, Valencia, Catalonia, Aragon, Castile y Leon, Madrid and the Basque Country, while a number of cases were also reported from Germany, France, Italy and Portugal.

Guardia Civil officers swooped on the premises operated by Garciden SL after the Junta de Andalucia regional council issued official health warnings and six batches of fresh tuna were removed from the market.

But they have been unable to trace the precise origin of the contaminated fish due to a lack of paperwork and hygiene records, sparking fraud accusations.

Labels attached to the packaging also suggested they had been line-caught when in fact a large bag-like net called a purse seine was used.

Tags
« Winter wonderland in Spain for Leo the Lion British couple's legal fight with Almeria council goes on »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Following the Guardia Civil’s announced crackdown on horse hobbling, are police doing enough to combat animal cruelty in Spain?

Create Costa de Almeria Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa de Almeria? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 13 minutes ago
From Twitter Web Client
Well done to the emergency services! #Spain #CaminitoDelRey https://t.co/lkrj4p4Lv9
About 1 hour ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/S6aJHx2FC2
About 1 hour ago
From Twitter Web Client
#WhatsApp is down folks. Don't panic! #WhatsAppdown https://t.co/5b4YOLmE50
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Catalan independence: Major banks and businesses move out of Barcelona

British couple's legal fight with Almeria council goes on

Costa de Almeria 05– 11 October 2017 Issue 1683

Costa Blanca hotel fire quickly brought under control

WATCH: Having a splashing time in the rain in Spain

Five dead and ten injured in thirteen vehicle accident in Spain

Freedom fever: Thousands call for Mallorcan independence

Tourist tax fury on Costa Blanca