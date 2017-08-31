Fire starter arrested after La Vuelta cycle race team bus blaze in Spain

The inside of the Aqua Blue Sports team bus

A MAN was arrested for starting four fires in Almeria, including torching a La Vuelta cycling team’s bus.

Irish racing team Aqua Blue Sports posted shocking pictures of the charred vehicle but fortunately reported that no one was injured.

Team Aqua Blue Sports charred bus

Authorities received calls of several fires on the streets of Almeria, including the foyer of an apartment block.

The 55-year-old was caught in flagrante at 1.30 am attempting to set fire to a bin by National Police officers. He had three lighters and a litre of fuel on his person.