Dangerous dogs man faces animal abuse charges in Almeria

ANIMAL ABUSE charges have been brought against a Sorbas man who kept seven dangerous dogs in atrocious conditions.

Guardia Civil officers raided the Sorbas farm after being tipped off by suspicious local residents. They found seven dogs of dangerous breeds requiring special permits.

All of the animals were in obvious physical stress. They were unable to stand, badly malnourished and dehydrated.

One Rottweiler with untreatable gangrene was later put down by a vet. A Bullmastiff had a serious wound in its neck from being tied so tightly to a chain.

Another crossed mastiff was on the verge of starvation and needed urgent medical attention. Only four of the dogs were microchipped and the other three had no vaccinations.

The farm owner could not provide the proper paperwork or permits. The animals were kept behind fencing and separated from one another.

This was to prevent them from fighting said the owner, but police noted they could hardly move, let alone fight. Sanitary conditions were extremely poor and each dog was tied to a different part of the square enclosure. Within the perimeter there was untreated faeces, pools of urine, scraps of hair, empty paint cans, and bones, possibly from other dogs which perished at the farm. The owner has been reported to Almeria’s criminal court. But it is extremely unlikely that he will face any jail time. Fines for animal abuse can be as little as a few hundred euros.