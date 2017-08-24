Leo the Lion: Holding onto a miracle

LEO THE LION: With sister Sofia opening letters and gifts they have received

ON September 2 it will be exactly two years since Leo Bermejo from Almeria was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

In that short space of time the inspirational four-year-old has undergone surgery at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in the UK and, thanks to a fund launched late last year - which the Euro Weekly News supported, travelled to Oklahoma in the United States for cutting edge proton-beam therapy.

But Leo’s latest MRI scan has confirmed the cancer has returned and is growing quickly in different areas of the original cavity.

Mum Karen said, “My baby boy is such a warrior, I could not be prouder of him.

“Leo has been to hell and back, yet he still continues to smile.”

She added, “We are really trying to just enjoy and treasure the time with Leo now. I believe Leo was put here for a reason, he has made people see life differently and he has been an inspiration to thousands of people.

”He has done nothing to deserve what is happening to him now. I just hope that the beautiful big smile on his face will continue to be there to the end whatever his destiny.”

Karen also wants to thank everyone for all of the lovely gifts and messages the family receive on a daily basis, “We read each and every one of them.

“I know the next few months will be the most difficult but Team Leo will be there for us all.”

You can follow Leo’s progress on his facebook page: www.facebook.com/leothelionsfight/