Costa de Almería

Shop worker investigated for filming up young woman’s skirt with mobile phone

Wednesday, 23 August 2017
FILMED: The 38-year-old shop worker allegedly passed his mobile phone under the skirt of a young shopper

SPAIN'S National Police officers are investigating a man who allegedly filmed up a woman’s skirt in Almeria while a couple shopped in the store where he worked.

The couple called police on 091 from the shop in Avenida del Mediterráneo in the Almerian capital.

It is alleged that the 38-year-old shop worker passed his mobile phone under the skirt of the young client to get images of her "intimate zones" while the couple were being served at the counter.

Officers verified that there  was a video of the girl  in the gallery of images on his mobile phone.

