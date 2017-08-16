Costa de Almería

Baby dolphin dies on Spanish beach after being ‘harassed’ by bathers taking selfies

Wednesday, 16 August 2017
A SMALL dolphin that became separated from its mother near a beach in Mojacar (Almeria) was subjected to harassment by bathers who took pictures of him and mishandled him by covering his blowhole. 

It is understood that the animal was initially stranded in the shallows when it was first intercepted by crowds of holidaymakers.

Equinac, a rescue and recovery of marine fauna association, warn that "cetaceans (dolphins, whales etc.) are not fish, they are mammals and breathe atmospheric air. They are very susceptible to stress and die very fast if they are subjected to it. "

They recommend that you should call the 112 emergency services if you spot a stranded animal on the coast. They will contact an organisation that specialises in the rescue of this type of animal, and in case of not being able to send anyone to the area, will provide the necessary instructions to assist the animal without worsening  their condition.

The group says that an animal that is stranded often is suffering from some type of problem that prevents him from continuing swimming. By returning it to the water you  might be condemning it to drowning.

Equinac criticised the behaviour of the beach goers on Facebook, saying: "Once again we note that the human being is the most irrational species that exists.

"There are many who are incapable of empathy for a living creature, alone, scared, starved, without his mother and terrified, because many of you, in your selfishness,only want to photograph and poke, even if the animal suffers distress."

Animal association PACMA has also  appealed for the public to show common sense and respect for animals. They say that if there is a situation where an animal is being mistreated by other bathers, you should immediately alert the emergency services on 112.

