Gang who murdered lorry driver in Albacete now behind bars

Monday, 14 August 2017
Guardia Civil

Following the murder of a lorry driver in Caudete (Albacete), six Spaniards and one Italian have been arrested and charged with a number of offences.

Those involved are in the process of being charged with a combination of murder, robbery with violence and intimidation as well as illegal possession of weapons including firearms and knives.

Whilst the members of the gang had a string of criminal offences connected with them, the dead man’s body was discovered on the ground next to his lorry and when officers attended the scene they discovered that he had been shot and stabbed.

Guardia Civil experts managed to reconstruct the movements of the driver who had made a previous stop in a service area of the A-31 motorway, before joining the N-344 (Almería-Valencia) where, outside of Caudete, they overtook him and made him stop before executing him.

Five of the gang have been imprisoned whilst one woman and a man who provided a car have been released on bail.

