Costa de Almería

Two people die trying to rescue dog from reservoir in Almeria

By Sunday, 23 July 2017 13:04 0
Nijar, Almeria Nijar, Almeria

A MAN and a woman have died trying to rescue a dog from a reservoir in Almeria.

According to reports, neither of the two knew how to swim and slipped on the plastic surface and fell in when they attempted to rescue a dog that was drowning.

The 32-year-old woman’s husband said the area “was not fenced” and many dogs have drowned in the Balsa Seca reservoir in Nijar before.

Known only as Vasile, he added that his wife was an animal lover and that they had previously contacted the owner of the land surrounding the reservoir and asked him to install fences.

“He did not listen to me and now my wife has died because of it,” he told news outlets.

Vasile has filed a complaint against emergency services for “taking too long” and has reported the owner of the land for “not having adequate security measures in place, as stipulated in the law.”

 

Tags
« ‘Missing’ Albox couple reported ‘safe and embarrassed’ Almeria mother jailed for abandoning baby in baking sun »

Related items

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are bollards and other security measures used in Spain enough to prevent future terror attacks?

Create Costa de Almeria Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa de Almeria? Subscribe here.

Latest News

Latest Tweets

About 20 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#TunnelVision in #Benidorm https://t.co/5ZwhiKu0Yb
About 22 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Chaos in #LaVuelta2017 #Antequera https://t.co/2JXbynlQwk
About 1 day ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Bull charges into a bar in #Spain. #Cuenca https://t.co/R32Tj3lzid
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish airports to be hit by 25 days of strikes as unions announce dates

Teenagers catch rabies after having sex with a donkey

Devil of a heatwave to sweep Spain with 70 severe weather alerts issued

Kirsty Maxwell Benidorm balcony death: Woman 'tried to clamber down side of hotel'

Alicante airport security staff threaten strikes

WATCH: Brits in the sun laid bare in The Secret Life of the Holiday Resort

WATCH: Group of seven attack man outside Costa Blanca bar

WATCH: Floods and lightning storms hit Marina Alta, toppling fair rides and devouring beaches

Taxi strike spreads throughout Malaga province leaving thousands stranded