Two people die trying to rescue dog from reservoir in Almeria

A MAN and a woman have died trying to rescue a dog from a reservoir in Almeria.

According to reports, neither of the two knew how to swim and slipped on the plastic surface and fell in when they attempted to rescue a dog that was drowning.

The 32-year-old woman’s husband said the area “was not fenced” and many dogs have drowned in the Balsa Seca reservoir in Nijar before.

Known only as Vasile, he added that his wife was an animal lover and that they had previously contacted the owner of the land surrounding the reservoir and asked him to install fences.

“He did not listen to me and now my wife has died because of it,” he told news outlets.

Vasile has filed a complaint against emergency services for “taking too long” and has reported the owner of the land for “not having adequate security measures in place, as stipulated in the law.”