‘Missing’ Albox couple reported ‘safe and embarrassed’

FRIENDS of Kelly Jones and Neil Folgate from Albox who were reported ‘missing’ have revealed they made contact on Saturday night - ‘safe and embarrassed’ .

The couple’s family had issued an urgent appeal for information to try and locate the pair who had not been seen or heard of since Tuesday afternoon.

Worried relatives had been calling their phones for several days but they went unanswered – due to them apparently having ‘no signal’.

Friends had describe their behaviour as ‘totally out of character’ and said they are were ‘very concerned’ as they would always contact a family member if going away anywhere.

The pair’s disappearance had been reported to the Guardia Civil and the British Consulate.