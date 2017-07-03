Blazing saddles: Marihuana plantation shut down in Almeria

A CATTLE ranch which doubled as a marihuana plantation was raided by the Guardia Civil.

Police seized a total of 192 plants as well as elaborate electrical, air conditioning and irrigation systems.

The farm is located just outside of Lucainena de las Torres, famed as one of Spain's prettiest villages. The owner of the property, a 53-year-old male, was arrested on site.

Police sources had tipped officers off to the presence of a marihuana greenhouse around the area. They conducted searches of several farms and grew suspicious when they saw one using a generator constantly through day and night.

The sophisticated set-up also included halogen lamps, drip irrigation, refrigeration tubes and filters to mask the smell, often a dead giveaway to police.