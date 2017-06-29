Heart-break goes on for Leo the Lion

Costa de Almería

By Euro Weekly News June 29, 2017 1 comment
THE heart-breaking story of cancer fighter Leo the Lion’s fight for a normal childhood has taken a tragic new twist.

A desolate Karen, mother of the brave four-year-old who has spent almost all of his life fighting a rare form of brain cancer, yesterday (June 28) revealed that doctors say his tumour has returned and is once again growing although they are not yet sure of its size.

In addition in the last four weeks, he has lost between 1-1.5 kilos, a further indication that his cancer has returned.

A fund launched late last year - and taken up by the Euro Weekly News with subsequent widespread publicity reaching hundreds of thousands of people - raised enough money to send him to the United States for cutting edge proton-beam therapy.

This funding, in part thanks to the amazing generosity of EWN readers, enabled little Leo, who lives in Almeria, to under-go potentially life-saving treatment in Oklahoma.

But after new hope since his return to Spain in May that little Leo could win his fight for a normal life like other children, the reality is that doctors now fear the worst. And another sad twist is that the bank in charge of the fundraising account say that the money can only be used for treatment, meaning Karen and sister Sofia will be unable to make his remaining time as memorable as they had hoped, although the family is not giving up. In a message mum Karen said:

“Leo is the happiest little boy ever, he still lightens up any room with his smile, he amuses everyone with his wonderful sense of humour, he lights up our lives and I really do not know what we will do without him.”

  1. Tricia

Name and shame this bank! I know that the funds have now been transferred to another bank, but at a cost of a few hundred euros....have they no shame!!

 
