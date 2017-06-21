Missing man found dead in Almeria

THE BODY of 77-year-old Briton, Barry Sidney Lane, has been found after his wife reported him missing in Huercal-Overa last Sunday.

Barry Lane went for a walk with his wife towards the small village of Abejuela at 1pm. The victim’s wife returned to the family home whilst he continued the stroll alone. When he hadn’t returned as planned, his wife contacted the Guardia Civil to report him missing.

The search began with two patrols of the Citizen Security team, a Guardia Civil motorcycle unit and the Civil Protection initiative, who all worked tirelessly into the night in an attempt to find him.

On Monday morning, the Emergency Group of Andalucia (GREA) led a second search with the Guardia Civil, Local Police and an Infoca Helicopter. After the search led to fruitless results GREA called off the hunt.

Police forces then received a call from a neighbour at 9pm on Tuesday evening, reporting that they had found a corpse on nearby farmland. After visiting the scene, the Guardia Civil confirmed that the body was that of the missing Barry Lane, who showed no signs of violence or struggle.

The deceased has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Mercia after a judge authorised the reclamation and an investigation into the cause of death.