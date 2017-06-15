Costa de Almería

Man executes his neighbour over barking dog in Almeria

June 15, 2017
THE CASE was heard at Almeria’s Provincial Court. THE CASE was heard at Almeria’s Provincial Court.

A KILLER who murdered his neighbour over a barking dog will serve 17 years in prison.

The violent 64-year-old was found guilty of shooting his neighbour with a handgun before firing several shots at the victim’s family as they rushed him to hospital.

The defendant, identified only as JGM, confronted his neighbour over the barking of his dog at his rural estate near El Ejido.

A fight broke out between the men during which JGM whipped out his illegally owned handgun and shot his neighbour in the left arm.

His victim attempted to flee into the garage but was tracked by his assailant, who fired another bullet into his chest.

The victim’s wife desperately tried to stop the second shot but was punched and forced out of the way.

After the shooting a friend of the victim’s family arrived on scene. He and the man’s wife put him in the car and sped off to the hospital.

The killer fired a volley of 12 bullets at the car, striking the driver in the arm. Fortunately the driver escaped serious injury, but suffered post traumatic stress disorder and severe anxiety. The victim died of organ failure at the hospital.

Judges at Almeria’s Provincial Court imposed a 10-year sentence for the murder, with an extra six years for attempted murder and one year for owning an illegal weapon.

The killer has been ordered to pay €34,000 compensation to the driver and €100,000 to the family of his victim.


