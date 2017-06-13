Costa de Almería

New weapons in the fight against mosquitos in Almeria

By Matthew Elliott June 13, 2017 1 comment
A NEW weapon in the war against mosquitoes has been unleashed by Vera council.

On Monday a crack team of fumigators took to the skies in a helicopter to spray pest hotspots across the region.

They were using a new biocide based on a bacteria that is harmless to plants and animals but attacks the digestive systems of mosquito larvae, causing them to die in huge numbers.

The helicopter performed numerous tours around the Antas river and different wetlands across Vera where mosquito nests have proliferated. Pest control firm, Lokimika, took control of the operation.

Public services councilor Francisca Garcia said the aerial fumigation complemented other efforts taken year round to combat mosquitoes and other pests. She told press that air sprays are far more effective, reaching more difficult areas to access, and doing much more damage to mosquito colonies in much less time.

But she reminded residents that there is a limit to what the council and companies can do. Garcia believes it is the role of neighbours to ensure that street corners and swimming pools are fumigated to ensure maximum success.

Vera is also working closely with Garrucha and Cuevas del Almanzora to expand the helicopter program. Lokimica are preparing for a busy summer fumigating sewage networks and other underground lairs where rodents and cockroaches lurk. 

  1. Dave

Bring that down to Andalucia!

We seem to be suffering from a particularly aggressive "Tiger" mosquito plus the ordinary - and I'm covered in large red bites. The creams from pharmacies seem to agitate them further and the bites blister.

 
