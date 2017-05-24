Costa de Almería

Man cycles from UK to Spain for cancer research fundraiser

By Matthew Elliott May 24, 2017 0
A BRITISH man whose Almeria-based mother has been struck with terminal cancer is cycling all the way from Lincolnshire to Almeria to raise money for research into the disease. 

Jason Skinner from Bourne has been in tough training for months to prepare for the epic journey, involving more than 2,000 miles of cycling through England, France and Spain. 

His mother was told a few years ago that she suffered from an extremely rare form of blood cancer, even rarer given her age. While she bravely continues to fight and live life on her own terms, her son Jason hopes to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research and is almost at his target. 

You can help Jason hit his target and more by visiting his JustGiving page.

He and hopes to reach his mum's house in Almeria in around two weeks. 

