Costa de Almería

Teenager arrested for arson in Almeria

By Matthew Elliott May 23, 2017 0
FIRE: Massive damage was caused by teenage arsonist FIRE: Massive damage was caused by teenage arsonist Guardia Civil

A TEENAGER was arrested by Guardia Civil agents and charged with starting a massive fire in an Adra warehouse.

The 15-year-old torched a Chinese bazaar on La Azucarera industrial estate completely destroying the building and forcing the evacuation of roughly 40 people.

It took firefighters hours and a great deal of manpower to extinguish the fierce blaze after they had moved customers and workers to safety.

Two youngsters were trapped and freed by firefighters, who searched the premises before tackling the flames. 

The arsonist is believed to have poured lighter fuel from disposable cans found in the warehouse on a mattress before setting it alight. The fire quickly grew out of control and is believed to have caused an estimated half million euros in damage. 

The teenager, whose motivations are unknown, has been reported to the juvenile prosecutor and faces serious charges of arson and property damage.

Fortunately there were no injuries, though one woman required urgent medical attention after suffering a panic attack.  

Tags
« Two gangs which toured the provinces busted by Guardia Civil Man cycles from UK to Spain for cancer research fundraiser »

Related items

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Should the Pamplona bull run, and other similar local events held in various towns and villages, be banned?

Create Costa de Almeria Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Costa de Almeria? Subscribe here.

Latest News

Trending Now

Off-duty Guardia Civil officer arrested after allegedly driving drunk and causing Torremolinos crash

Off-duty Guardia Civil officer arrested …

Jun 29, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Death toll rises to three in multi-vehicle crash in Torremolinos

Death toll rises to three in multi-vehic…

Jun 28, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Sordid orgy scandal erupts in Mallorca

Sordid orgy scandal erupts in Mallorca

Jun 15, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 3 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Spanish man among 19 arrested in #NewYork mafia crackdown https://t.co/b3lmsdonvL
About 4 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Summer starts this weekend in #Malaga. Almost 1 MILLION cars are expected to hit the roads! #Traffic #CostadelSol https://t.co/XE5tqCusFE
About 6 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#British child abuser caught in #Antequera https://t.co/Jg16m1nXW6
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Off-duty Guardia Civil officer arrested after allegedly driving drunk and causing Torremolinos crash

ITV News visits Benidorm over holiday safety fears

Fugitive child abuser jailed in Mallorca

Benidorm nightclub under fire over ad for ‘barmaids without boyfriends’

Drone used to spy on nude sunbathers in Mallorca

Have the dissenters gone quiet?

Family of Kirsty Maxwell launch desperate social media appeal

Named and shamed British driver faces murder bid charge

Council officials implicated in Nerja toxic dump probe

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Calle Moscatel 10, Poligono Ind. Arroyo de la Miel, 29631 Benalmadena, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 952 561 245. No part of this web site may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice