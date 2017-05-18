Costa de Almería

Two gangs which toured the provinces busted by Guardia Civil

By John Smith May 18, 2017 0
Some of the recovered proceeds of the thefts Some of the recovered proceeds of the thefts Guardia Civil

SIXTEEN people have been arrested in two different cases for breaking into houses in Malaga and surrounding provinces.

Following nine robberies in the area of Pantano de la Viñuela officers of the Guardia Civil tracked down those responsible to the town of Roquetas de Mar in Almeria where nine people either Moroccan or Spanish were arrested and their modus operandi was discovered.

They deliberately used stolen vehicles with false number plates to travel to targets in Almería, Burgos, Cordoba, Granada, Jaén,  Malaga and  Murcia where they committed a total of 43 thefts generally including intimidation or in some cases violence.

Following their arrest, officers recovered cash, jewellery, tablets, watches, phones and TVs which they will try to return to their owners.

At the same time and with both groups of investigators keeping in close contact, it was decided to arrest seven people of whom six were Romanian in respect of 20 robberies which had taken place in Cordoba, Granada and Malaga.

These robbers only worked in the mornings during week days when property owners were generally at work and the investigation was sparked by a theft from a house in Alhaurín el Grande where the gang broke down the door and stole small articles and cash.

The Guardia Civil raided three properties in Benalmadena, Fuengirola and Torremolinos and recovered cash, jewellery and watches and they are investigating an Italian dealer in watches based in Torremolinos who may be involved in receiving stolen property.

