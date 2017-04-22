Man in Almeria denies mistreating his dogs following protest

THE man believed to be mistreating more than 60 dogs denies any wrongdoing during the protest at his property.

Police were called to the demonstration as things were becoming heated, the man’s mother allegedly threatened protesters.

When questioned by Kerry Matthews, the owner claimed he cleaned the room where they were kept in once a week, and the dogs were used for hunting between October and February which is when they are allowed out.

CONCRETE BOX: The building the dogs are kept in

He also explained that it was ‘impossible’ to keep dogs tick-free in rural areas, but Matthews pointed out that her dogs, 25 in total, were fit, healthy and parasite-free despite being in the same area.

The man also declined to comment on the uncontrolled breeding occurring in, what is essentially, a concrete box.

He assured the protesters he would endeavor to let the animals out more but neighbours claim he is still taking live pigs to be torn to pieces, and have made it impossible to sell properties in the area due to the noise and smell.

Kerry Matthews told the Euro Weekly News that she will continue to monitor the area, as she wants to make sure some changes begin to occur, and will continue to fight for the canines.

Authorities are not as of yet intervening in the situation, and were at the scene merely to keep the peace.