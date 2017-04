NEGLECTED: One of the dogs found on a farm in El Ejido, Almeria

GUARDIA CIVIL officers have arrested a man after 19 neglected dogs were found on a farm in El Ejido, Almeria.

Two of the dogs were found lifeless and were being devoured by the rest.

The remainder of the animals had a clear signs of starvation.

The surviving dogs have been transferred to an animal protection association in Almeria in a bid to save their lives.

In addition the Guardia Civil also recovered a stolen van from the property.