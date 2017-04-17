Protest in Almeria to save more than 60 dogs

A protest is going to be held on Wednesday (April 19) in the Huercal-Overa area to try and save the lives of more than 60 dogs that allegedly are being kept in appalling conditions.

The fighting dogs are being kept together in one room with no windows and are left to fight, breed and ultimately die.

The owner of the dogs is known to rent the dogs for either breeding or fighting purposes, and has threatened neighbours who complained about the noise in the past.

One resident’s pets were killed after she attempted to get footage of the dogs living conditions, while others have moved away from the area.

Live pigs have also allegedly been thrown in as food for the canines.

A picture of some of the injuries one of the dogs sustained in a fight. The dog was original white.

The organiser of the march has reported the conditions to authorities, who have refused to act, despite the fact laws are being broken.

Its aim is to force authorities to deal with the situation and ultimately achieve a better quality of life for the animals.

Anyone in the Huercal-Overa area is urged to join the protest which starts at 11 am at the Lidl car park, and will then lead to the house where the dogs are kept.