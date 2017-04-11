Violent ex-partner kills woman in Almeria then commits suicide

A YOUNG woman was found murdered in a ditch, after her boyfriend was discovered hanged in a greenhouse. All the evidence suggests that the man beat his partner to death, drove her body out to the fields by Al Alquian, Almeria, and then killed himself.

Farmers entering the greenhouse on Monday morning April 10 found 29-year-old Andrei, a man of Romanian descent, hanged from a rope tied to a metal beam among the tomatoes.

He was shirtless, with blood all over his body and jeans.

They alerted National Police who conducted a search of the area, finding the badly beaten body of Andra Violeta, 25. Her mother identified Andra’s body from her clothes and a tattoo on her leg.

She had been reported missing by her father on the Sunday after she didn’t show up for a family dinner. Earlier that day they had heard her car speed off violently from the family home and grew concerned.

When they called her mobile, Andrei answered and said that their daughter was upset and didn’t want to speak with them before abruptly hanging up. Her family believe that Andrei kidnapped their daughter from the home and even had help since he had no driving licence.

Andra had broken up with her partner two months previously after learning that he had spent time in prison for a violent robbery. There was no history of domestic violence but the jealous young man refused to accept the break up and began stalking her.

She is the 21st woman to have been murdered by her partner in Spain this year alone as the country continues to combat a culture of machismo violence.