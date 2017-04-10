Family of cancer boy Leo the Lion plan their return to Spain

BRAVE cancer-fighter four-year-old Leo Bermejo from Almeria is more than half way through his 31 sessions of proton beam therapy in Oklahoma.

The proton treatment in the States follows Leo’s fourth brain tumour operation in the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in the UK.

The sessions, which are given Monday to Friday, have gone to plan and mum, Karen, has announced the family have booked flights to leave Oklahoma on April 27.

Speaking exclusively to the Euro Weekly News from the States, mum Karen said: “Leo finishes treatment on the 21 April but we need to go a few days later in case he has complications.”

She also revealed that the family received a generous donation specifically to take the children on a holiday after Leo’s treatment has finished in Oklahoma.

The family have booked to go to Toronto where most of Karen’s family live for five days before returning to Spain in early May.

Then Leo will begin oral chemotherapy before having a crucial MRI scan back at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on Merseyside.

You can follow Leo’s journey on the fund’s new Facebook page: www.facebook.com/leothelionsfight/

