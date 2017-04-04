Tuesday, 04 April 2017

Cave fire in Almeria leaves three dead

Costa de Almería
04 April 2017
Some of the charred furniture @TribunaVa/Twiter

A FIRE in a cave in Almeria has left three people dead.

The blaze is believed to have started at around 8pm on Monday (April 3) in the La Molineta area inside a cave that teens would often meet to drink and smoke in.

A 21-year-old man and two young girls, aged 12 and 14 , became trapped inside when a sofa caught fire.

Police questioned five teenagers at the scene, between the ages of 14 and 17, which led to the arrest of a 17-year-old boy who fled the scene whilst the flames engulfed the cavern.

A police spokesperson said the blaze occurred when a piece of furniture was set alight at the foot of the cave, which the detainee attempted to put out, and spread into the den due to ‘flammable objects.’

Residents say it is “not the first time” the teen had been involved in setting fire to furniture.

